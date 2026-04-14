Jorginho rows back Chappell Roan criticism

Open Extended Reactions

Jorginho and Chappell Roan's row last month went viral and drew significant media attention from both the football and the entertainment world alike. Getty

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has withdrawn his recent criticism of the pop star Chappell Roan and issued a statement saying that he regrets "the impact that this situation has had" on the "Pink Pony Club" singer.

The Italian, who now plays for Flamengo in Brazil, last month claimed in an Instagram post that Roan "does not deserve" the affection of her fans following an incident in Sao Paulo in which Jorginho said his wife and young daughter -- a fan of the American singer -- were upset by a security guard who had allegedly confronted them in an "aggressive" manner after Jorginho's daughter walked past Roan's table at breakfast upon recognising the star.

The Instagram post went viral soon after and caused a stir -- even leading to Rio de Janeiro's mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, to say at the time that he intended to ban the singer from performing in his city.

Roan responded at the time saying "what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security -- I didn't even see. I didn't even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me."

Now, Jorginho has said he has "become aware of new information that has changed my understanding of parts of what happened.

"Chappell Roan made a public statement, reached out privately to Catherine [his wife], and our teams also spoke directly. It became clear she had no knowledge of what took place at breakfast and had not asked anyone to approach them. She was understanding and sympathetic to what had happened to our child.

"The security guard himself has since confirmed publicly that he was representing another artist at the hotel at the time. While we still do not know what prompted him to approach them, and do not believe an 11-year-old at breakfast could reasonably seen as any kind of security threat, it is now clear that he was not acting on behalf of Chappell."

Jorginho then acknowledged his regret over the situation:

"It was, ultimately, a misunderstanding in that respect, and I am glad to set the record straight. It's important to me that this is clarified fairly and accurately. I regret the impact this situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine, Ada and our family.

"I will always stand up for my family. But I also know how to recognize when things were not quite what they seemed at first.

"Thank you for the support we received during this sensitive moment. I do, however, want to make one thing very clear: I do not support or encourage hate speech or online attacks from any side. Respect, empathy, and humility are values I carry and teach my family every single day," he said.

"As far as I am concerned, this matter is closed."