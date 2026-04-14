Transfer rumors, news: PSG battle Premier League trio for Newcastle youngster

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Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs keen on Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley, while Bayern Munich have made signing Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon a priority. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has caught the eye. Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has received attention ahead of the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs interested in signing him, according to TEAMtalk. Despite the interest, Newcastle value the 19-year-old highly as part of their long-term plans, especially as they are facing high-profile speculation about the futures of Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade.

- Indeed, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is a priority for Bayern Munich and a deal could be worth around €60 million, reports Sky Germany. There have already been concrete talks between Bayern and the 25-year-old's representatives, and he is the Bavarians' first choice to challenge Luis Díaz for a starting spot in Vincent Kompany's XI. Barcelona and Arsenal have also been linked, but the Magpies are determined to keep the England international.

- Real Madrid are one of the clubs who can trigger a release clause of between €50 million-€60 million in Nico Schlotterbeck's new contract with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Germany. The clause specifies that the Germany center back can depart for a set fee, but it can only be triggered by certain clubs, with Bayern Munich not one of them. The 26-year-old's new contract runs until 2031 and is worth a gross total of €14 million-per-year in wages, making him one of Dortmund's highest earners.

- Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane but fear strong competition from Arsenal, according to Christian Falk. Bayern are expected to look for a back-up striker to Harry Kane this summer, especially with Nicolas Jackson set to return to Chelsea after his loan expires, and the 19-year-old is one of many names on their shortlist. Hoffenheim's Fisnik Asllani is also on Bayern's list of options, but the club will move for a left winger and a right back before bringing in a striker.

- TEAMtalk suggests that Liverpool and Manchester United have been watching RB Leipzig for some time as they scout winger Yan Diomande, but their attention has now also turned to left back David Raum. Both clubs are looking for a player in his position with the Red Devils actively wanting to bring in competition for Luke Shaw, while the Reds are preparing for Andy Robertson to leave as a free agent.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Angelo Stiller will leave Stuttgart for around €60 million, with Liverpool keeping an eye on the midfielder's progress. (Football Insider)

- Everton plan to keep Jack Grealish once the winger's loan from Manchester City has come to an end. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester United will have to pay over £40 million to sign Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche in the summer. (Football Insider)

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- Aston Villa are planning to reignite their interest in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid are planning for striker Gonzalo Garcia to leave the club during the summer transfer window. (Athletic)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are considering various goalkeeper options as Bart Verbruggen has interesting enquiries and could leave the club. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Roma will trigger their €25 million option to permanently sign Donyell Malen from Aston Villa if the conditions for the obligation aren't met. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus' obligation to permanently sign Lois Openda from RB Leipzig has been triggered with the total package coming to €46 million plus his wages, but they will still try to offload the striker this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Swansea City are demanding £15m from clubs looking to sign striker Zan Vipotnik amid growing interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and other Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)

- Hoffenheim center back Ozan Kabak's new contract includes a clause that would allow him to leave for €25 million in the summer of 2027, and he is aiming for a Premier League move. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan aren't satisfied with Pervis Estupinan's performances and are happy to let the left back leave in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Wolfsburg are working intensively to sign Augsburg midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj with Union Berlin also interested. (Florian Plettenberg)