Bayern Munich retain Bundesliga title after Stuttgart thrashing

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Bayern Munich have sealed their defence of the Bundesliga title after thrashing Stuttgart 4-2 on Sunday.

Vincent Kompany's side knew a win or a draw would confirm their status as champions after Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 to Hoffenheim on Saturday and the Bavarians capitalised on this with a dominant display at home.

Chris Führich opened the visitors' account, but quickfire goals from Raphaël Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Alphonso Davies inspired the turnaround in a six-minute burst.

Harry Kane came off the bench in the second half, scoring his 51st goal of the season across all competitions to complete the triumph.

Chema Andrés scored late on, but it wasn't enough to trouble Kompany's side, as they celebrated ecstatically at the full-time whistle.

The Bavarian giants have lost just once in the German top flight this term, at home to Augsburg on Jan. 24.

Bayern Munich are crowned Bundesliga champions. Getty

Bayern lift their 13th Bundesliga trophy in 14 seasons -- a streak only interrupted by an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24 -- and their 35th overall.

They had already broken their own 54-year goalscoring Bundesliga record when they surpassed 102 for the season on April 11.

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