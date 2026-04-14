Luis Enrique: PSG success down to strong team ethic, not individuality

Arne Slot admits Liverpool will need to be at their absolute best to turn things around vs. PSG at Anfield. (1:14)

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Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique attributes the club's success to a collective team ethic rather than a reliance on individuality.

The same unity allowed PSG to capture a historic Ligue 1, French Cup and Champions League treble last season.

"One of our principles is to put our trust in everyone and have 23 players who embody the spirit of the club, not just one," Luis Enrique told Sky Italia.

"To have 23 players who feel the shirt and live for the club. If the stars are at the service of the team, there is preparation and we can play football -- that is our essence. PSG is a young side, but all the players are of international calibre and are achieving great things. Inexperience has never been a problem, but an opportunity."

Luis Enrique's side will face Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images)

The Ligue 1 leaders are on course to defend their Champions League crown.

They hold a 2-0 advantage heading into their Champions League quarterfinal return at Liverpool on Tuesday.

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"What matters to me is the ability we've shown to overcome difficulties," Luis Enrique said.

"I think that's a very clear quality we have. We have the same mindset as last year coming here [to Anfield], when we had to win the second leg because we lost the first leg."

Striker Kylian Mbappé spent six seasons with the French side and won six Ligue 1 titles, as well as four Coupe de France and two Coupe de la league titles, but was unable to seal the Champions League trophy before he moved to Real Madrid in 2024.

Neymar, who signed with PSG in 2017, and Lionel Messi who arrived in 2021 also missed out of securing a Champions League trophy before they both left in 2023.