Cesc Fàbregas to continue at Como after winning prestigious award

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Cesc Fàbregas aims to remain at Como for a long time after receiving the Bearzot Award as Coach of the Year in Italy.

The Spaniard became the first foreign manager to claim the prestigious honor bestowed by Italy's Football Federation.

"This isn't just an individual award," Fàbregas, 38, said.

"But an award for the city of Como because you can't get anywhere on your own. I'm very attached to this project, which is very important. You can never say never, but at the moment I think it's very unlikely I'll leave Como."

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Fàbregas played for Como before retiring from football in 2023, and as interim coach, he steered the club to promotion to Italy's top flight in May 2024.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder attracted the attention of several top clubs after leading promoted Como to a 10th place finish in Serie A last season.

"Last year, of my own accord, I wanted to see how other clubs operated," Fàbregas said. "I informed the [club] chairman but decided to stay. I'm very happy with what we can achieve at Como, and I hope to continue here for a long time to come."

Como are in the race for a European spot for next season.

They are fifth in Serie A, two points adrift of Juventus, who hold the last Champions League qualifying spot.

The team faces Inter Milan in next month's Coppa Italia semifinal return leg.