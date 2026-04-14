England vs Spain LIVE: Latest updates as Lauren Hemp gives Lionesses early lead at Wembley

Wubben-Moy: England have a lot of respect for Spain (0:34)

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England host Spain at Wembley Stadium in a World Cup qualifier, and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

This is the first meeting between the two sides since last year's Euros final that England went on to win on penalties.

Both teams have won their opening two games of qualifying, with the Lionesses sitting above Spain in the group due to a superior goal difference.

WIth only one team from each group securing direct passage to the World Cup, the stakes for Tuesday's clash are high.

Tune in below for live updates.