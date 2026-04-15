Man City mark Pep Guardiola's decade as manager with clothing range

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No plaid overshirt? Manchester City have missed a trick with their clothing collection inspired by Pep Guardiola. Puma

If you happen to be a Manchester City fan who dearly wishes to express their admiration for their favourite eccentric Spanish manager through the medium of clothing, then do we have some good news for you.

While his team continue in their quest to nip away at Arsenal's lead in the Premier League title race, City have collaborated with kit manufacturers Puma to create a new line of replica apparel inspired by head coach Pep Guardiola.

The collection has been put together to mark Pep's glorious 10-year stint at the Etihad, during which he has hoovered up silverware, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League crown as part of a historic Treble in 2022-23.

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But, more importantly, he has firmly established himself as one of the snappiest dressers in world football -- or at least that's what City would seemingly have us think.

Puma

The football world is not exactly awash with manager-branded club merch, yet still City have sought to build a small selection of clothing and footwear inspired by their boss's own inimitable matchday wardrobe.

Puma

Of course, Pep has something of a reputation for his touchline fashion, be that his penchant for high polo necks, chunky statement scarves and monogrammed sweaters.

With all that in mind, the new Pep Guardiola Decade capsule consists of a snazzy bomber jacket, a hoodie, a baseball cap, a couple of t-shirts and a pair of personalised Puma sneakers, all of which come adorned with "P" branding and the manager's golden signature.

And yes, we know what you're thinking, but unfortunately a replica of the extra grungey, Eddie Vedder-style plaid overshirt that Pep wore on the sidelines during City's recent Champions League clash against Real Madrid appears to have been cruelly overlooked.