UEFA dismiss Barcelona complaint over pen denied in Atlético defeat

Sid Lowe explains why Barcelona filed a complaint with UEFA following their 2-0 quarter-final loss to Atlético Madrid. (2:03)

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UEFA have ruled Barcelona's complaint over the refereeing in last week's Champions League quarterfinal loss to Atlético Madrid as "inadmissible."

Barça filed a formal complaint to European football's governing body claiming a penalty should have been given when Marc Pubill handled the ball after goalkeeper Juan Musso had appeared to restart play with a goal kick.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) have subsequently reviewed Barça's arguments and decided there is no case to answer.

"Following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atlético, Barcelona filed a protest relating to a referee decision," a short statement read on Tuesday.

"The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body has declared the protest to be inadmissible."

Barça coach Hansi Flick had fumed after the game, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Atlético, that Pubill should have been sent off -- he was already on a yellow card -- and his team awarded a penalty.

The bizarre incident took place at 1-0 after Julián Álvarez had given Atlético the lead at Spotify Camp Nou following Pau Cubarsí's red card.

Alexander Sørloth added the second in the 70th minute to leave Atlético in a commanding position heading into Tuesday's second leg at the Metropolitano.

Pau Cubarsí was sent off after a video review in Barcelona's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid. Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of his side's comeback attempt in Madrid on Monday, Flick said he had left aside the anger provoked by last week's decision and backed the referee chosen for the return game, Clément Turpin.

"I am calm now," he said. "I have had enough time. [Turpin] is an experienced referee. No doubts."

The winners of the tie will face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semifinal.