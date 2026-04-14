Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Barcelona require a comeback against Atlético Madrid. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona must come from behind against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Atlético won the first leg 2-0 leaving Barcelona with a comeback job on their hands.

Here's everything that fans in the UK need to know.

When is Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona?

The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal is on Tuesday April 14. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs. Barcelona in the UK

Atlético vs. Barcelona will be live on TNT Sports and HBO Max for UK fans.

Key details

Venue: Metropolitano Stadium.

Referee: Clément Turpin.

Team news

Atlético:

Marc Pubill (suspended)

Jose Gimenez (doubt)

Dávid Hancko (doubt)

Barcelona:

Pau Cubarsi (suspended)

Raphinha (injured)

Andreas Christensen (injured)

Jofre Torrents (injured)

What's at stake?

A place in the Champions League semifinal against the winner of Arsenal vs. Sporting CP.

Atlético are on a three-match losing streak in the league. Barcelona were among the teams to beat them in this run.

Barcelona top LaLiga, and Atletico are 22 points behind. But Barcelona have won seven matches in succession so will dream of a comeback victory at the home of their domestic rivals.