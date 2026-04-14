Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Liverpool must overcome a 2-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain. Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Liverpool need another special European night at Anfield to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side won 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal and will aim to finish the job away in Liverpool.

Here's everything UK fans need to know.

When is Liverpool vs. PSG?

The second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal is on Tuesday April 14 at 8 p.m. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.

How to watch Liverpool vs. PSG?

Liverpool's home tie against PSG will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. A standard subscription will provide access to the game. Subscriptions begin at £8.99. A free trial is also available.

Key details

Venue: Anfield.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani.

Team news

Liverpool:

Alisson (injured)

Curtis Jones (doubt)

Conor Bradley (injured)

Wataru Endo (injured)

Giovanni Leoni (injured)

PSG:

Fabián Ruiz (injured)

Bradley Barcola (doubt)

What's at stake?

A Champions League semifinal against the winners of Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid. PSG have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg thanks to goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Liverpool didn't even have a shot on target in the French capital.

A 2-0 win against Fulham in the Premier League is the springboard for Liverpool to dream of a famous European night when PSG visit. Memories of the 4-0 win over Barcelona seven years ago are fresh.