Diego Maradona's medical team face new trial over negligence in his death

Seven members of Diego Maradona's medical team facing charges of negligence in his death have a new trial that begins on Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

A previous case collapsed in a mistrial last May after one of the judges, Julieta Makintach, stepped down over criticism about her participation in a documentary on the case.

The defendants have denied any wrongdoing in the death of 1986 World Cup winner Maradona.

The Argentina and Napoli legend died in November 2020 aged 60, following a heart attack while recovering from brain surgery to remove a blood clot.

A new trial will begin on Tuesday following Diego Maradona's death. Getty

The first trial lasted two months and had 44 witnesses give testimony, including Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana.

Jana Maradona demanded justice, telling news agency EFE in December that the mistrial felt like "her father had died again."

"I want the trial to run its course and for the truth to come out -- nothing more, nothing less," Jana said.

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The defendants are psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychologist Carlos Angel Diaz, physician Nancy Edith Forlini, nurse Ricardo Almiron, head nurse Mariano Ariel Perroni, and physician Pedro Pablo Di Spagna.

An eighth defendant, nurse Dahiana Madrid, will be tried in a separate jury trial, with no date yet set.

Fewer than 100 witnesses are expected to give testimony in the new trial.