Relegation-threatened Tottenham 'a concoction of misfits' - Gary Neville

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Tottenham look like a "concoction of misfits" with "a set of ingredients that don't go together" compared to other teams fighting for Premier League survival, according to pundit Gary Neville.

Leeds battled to a 2-1 win over 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night to move six points clear of Spurs, who sit 18th.

West Ham had thumped bottom club Wolves 4-0 on Friday night to haul themselves out of the bottom three, with Nottingham Forest drawing 1-1 with Champions League chasing Aston Villa on Sunday as Spurs slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in their first game under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham are a 'concotion of misfits,' Gary Neville said. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former United and England defender Neville believes the way Leeds set about delivering a first Premier League win at Old Trafford showed just how far away Spurs are from putting together a team which can secure top-flight survival.

"In the first half, they [Leeds] were absolutely wonderful. That is a performance I don't think Tottenham are capable of -- and that is the scary thing for Tottenham," Neville said on his podcast for Sky Sports.

"Not the six points by the way that Leeds have gone clear of them, but the actual performance levels they put in. They [Tottenham] are nowhere near that.

"You watch Spurs against Sunderland and it is a set of ingredients that don't go together, a concoction of misfits, yet you watch Leeds and there is a balance and a flow."

Tottenham -- who are two points below West Ham -- must now regroup for Saturday's visit of Brighton, when they are expected to be without captain Cristian Romero.

Argentina defender fought back tears as he hobbled off at the Stadium of Light having been injured in a collision with goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky.

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Romero -- who was pictured on social media walking through London with a bandage around his right knee -- is set to miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN Argentina.

De Zerbi said after the Sunderland game that the extent of Romero's injury would need to be properly assessed, acknowledging he was a "crucial player for us".

Tottenham have yet to comment on the reports over a timescale for Romero's recovery.

Press Association contributed to this report.