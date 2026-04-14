Andy Robertson still Liverpool's best left-back - Charlie Adam

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Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has said Andy Robertson remains the best left-back on the club's books amid reports the Scotland captain could join Tottenham in the summer.

It was announced last week the 32-year-old will leave Anfield at the end of the season, bringing an end to nine fruitful years with the Reds in which he has won every major club honour including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Sources had told ESPN in January that the two sides had entered talks over a move, but Robertson later said "the decision was I wanted to stay."

The arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer has played a part in Robertson being restricted to just seven starts in the league this term.

Andy Robertson announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ex-Anfield midfielder Adam said: "I think you can put him up there as a legend of the football club.

"He's won every major honour, he's been there nine years, his performances over the years have been incredible.

"And for me, I still think he's the best left-back in the football club. He's been one of the great Liverpool left-backs over time.

"And he's had an unbelievable career from his rise from being released [by Celtic], to Queen's Park, to Dundee United, to Hull, to then going and playing for Liverpool for nine years. It's a special career that he's had.

"He's a really humble guy and understands where he's come from, and he deserves everything he gets."

It was reported on Monday that Robertson is in advanced talks about a summer move to Tottenham. While he had been loosely linked with a potential return to Scotland with Celtic, Adam is adamant the defender still belongs at the top level of English football.

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"I think if you're any other club in the Premier League, maybe apart from two or three, you'd still be looking to sign Andy Robertson as one of the top left-backs in the league," said Adam, 40, who is currently coaching in Burnley's academy.

"He's got that opportunity to pick where he wants to go. I don't think it's a done deal [with Tottenham], I think where Tottenham are in the league at the moment, it's going to be maybe a big decision on where he goes.

"But if he goes to Tottenham, it's still a big football club that obviously has underachieved this year and he'd be looking to try and come in and improve them."

Information from the Press Association contributed to this report.