Bruno Fernandes urges Man United to get back on track following Leeds loss

Open Extended Reactions

Bruno Fernandes said Manchester United must do whatever it takes to get their Champions League qualification quest back on track following the painful home loss to rivals Leeds United.

The Red Devils suffered a first Premier League defeat to their Roses rivals in over 23 years on Monday, with Noah Okafor scoring an unforgettable brace before Lisandro Martínez received a contentious red card and Casemiro pulled one back.

Leeds' unforgettable 2-1 Old Trafford triumph bolstered their survival hopes and provided a shock bump in the road for Michael Carrick, who tasted defeat for just the second time since his appointment in January for the remainder of the campaign.

Third-placed United remain safely ensconced in the Champions League places but another slip up away to sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday evening would be damaging.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has called on the team to do whatever it takes. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Frustrated skipper Fernandes said of the trip to Stamford Bridge: "Obviously it's very important for us because, as I've said before, everything's in our hands.

"We depend on ourselves and we have to do whatever is needed to get points at the end of the season to be in the top four."

- VAR review: Why Man United's Martinez was always getting red card for hair pull

- Michael Carrick labels Lisandro Martínez red card decision 'one of worst he's ever seen'

- Gary Neville's 'The Overlap' buys Mark Goldbridge's YouTube channels

Fernandes, speaking in his second language after such a frustrating evening, could be forgiven for forgetting that a top-five finish would now be enough for his side to secure a Champions League return next season.

But head coach Carrick would have been as alarmed as onlookers -- including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe -- by a costly first-half display that saw them booed at the break.

"We tried, it wasn't enough," Fernandes told MUTV. "But obviously when you give away two goals in the first half, you make the game very difficult for yourself.

"Then in the second half, you try, you go to try and score goals. You end up scoring one, you still had chances to score some more but it wasn't our night today."

Indeed, Monday was Leeds' evening as they celebrated a first at Old Trafford since their FA Cup third-round shock in 2010 and first league triumph on enemy turf since 1981.

It was just a second away win of the season for Daniel Farke's men, who moved six points above third-bottom Tottenham -- in the final relegation spot -- ahead of Saturday's key Elland Road encounter against rock-bottom Wolves.

Leeds full-back James Justin said: "Everyone knows how big of a game this is.

"The travelling fans, as always, are probably the loudest I've ever heard, to be honest. I can only take my hat off to the support we get from them.

"Obviously, I feel their emotion, but we've got to stay level-headed.

"We've still got a job to do towards the back end of the season, but obviously they can have a good night -- or a good couple of nights -- and then back to business as usual on Saturday.

"It's a massive one, especially in terms of survival this season. It's a good three points, but we're already looking ahead to Wolves on the weekend, so we've got to be ready for that."