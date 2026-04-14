Liverpool vs. PSG LIVE: Latest updates from Champions League quarterfinal second leg

Arne Slot admits Liverpool will need to be at their absolute best to turn things around vs. PSG at Anfield. (1:14)

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Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain with Arne Slot hoping his team can pull off another Anfield miracle after last week's 2-0 first-leg defeat in the French capital, and you can follow it live with ESPN.

Goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have the holders in a commanding position heading into the second leg, but Luis Enrique's side could be made to rue the succession of presentable chances they squandered in Paris.

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Slot's surprise 3-5-2 formation at the Parc des Princes was designed primarily for damage limitation, but it misfired as the holders repeatedly cut through the Liverpool defence, creating a host of opportunities that should have seen them hold more than a two-goal advantage at the end of the teams' first meeting.

Despite Liverpool failing to register a shot on target during the game, Mohamed Salah stayed rooted to his spot on the substitutes' bench.

Liverpool, though, have a history of staging epic comebacks in Europe in front of their own fans. Indeed, Slot and Virgil van Dijk both talked up the Anfield factor when looking ahead to the return leg.

Before their recent ascendency to European champions, PSG had a history for second leg collapses. But their cause has been helped by the Ligue 1 authorities who deemed it appropriate to postpone their crunch match against Lens at the weekend so they could be in fighting shape for tonight's game on Merseyside.