U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker quits to take role in Saudi Arabia

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Matt Crocker quit as sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Tuesday, just two months ahead of the World Cup, to take a similar role with the Saudi Arabia soccer federation, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The USSF said Crocker was leaving to pursue an unidentified international soccer opportunity, and a person familiar with the decision, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Crocker's new job was not announced, said he will work in Saudi Arabia.

With the start of the 2026 World Cup so near, one federation source called the move "weird timing," though another source indicated that the move to Saudi Arabia is one that Crocker "can't pass up."

While Crocker was credited with the hiring of Hayes and Pochettino, his remit was to help develop long-term plans for the sporting department.

This included the USSF's "U.S. Way" strategy that was designed to align all levels of the sport.

Time will determine the extent to which Crocker's vision is fully implemented though one federation source indicated that with the plans in place, all that remains is for the USSF to execute those initiatives.

It's "all systems go" on the U.S. Way the source said.

Crocker's hiring by the Saudi Arabia federation was first reported by Fox.

Crocker's departure was a surprise, given the U.S. is co-host of the World Cup starting June 11 and the contract of men's coach Mauricio Pochettino ends after the tournament. The USSF next month will open its 200-acre, 17-field training center and office complex in Fayetteville, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.

Matt Crocker joined USSF in April 2023. Patrick Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Dan Helfrich, hired as the U.S. federation's chief operating officer in November, "will provide executive oversight and support across the federation's sporting operations," the USSF said in a statement. Helfrich will work with assistant sporting director Oguchi Onyewu -- a former national team defender -- and Tracey Kevins, head of development for the women's youth national team.

Crocker, 51, was hired by the USSF in April 2023 after serving as Southampton's director of football since February 2020.

Crocker oversaw the decisions to rehire Gregg Berhalter as men's coach in June 2023, to fire Berhalter in July 2024 after first-round elimination at the Copa América and to hire Pochettino that September.

He also made the recommendation to hire Emma Hayes as women's national team coach starting in the spring of 2024. Hayes led the women's team to the Olympic gold medal.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.