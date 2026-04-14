Why Andoni Iraola will be highly coveted in summer's managerial merry-go-round

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Iraola took over at the Vitality Stadium in June 2023 following the departure of Gary O'Neil. Getty

There's a managerial merry-go-round like few others set to occur this summer and with the announcement of Andoni Iraola leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, it has just been handed another big swing.

The Spaniard is about to be discussed at length in the corridors of most major clubs in the Premier League and it's with plenty of merit. Back in his native Spain, he'll also be a hot topic -- especially so at his beloved Athletic Club.

If Iraola earned his stripes in Spain, he's only added more while coaching in the Premier League. A slow start in 2024-25 at Bournemouth is now forgotten, when he won only one of his first five games. Since then there has been no looking back.

Bournemouth have been one of the most entertaining clubs in the Premier League for the past couple of seasons with Iraola at the helm, executing enterprising football while getting impressive results. His points-per-game ratio and win percentage both rank highest among Cherries managers in the top flight, above Eddie Howe, Scott Parker and Gary O'Neil. His overall win percentage of 35.2% also exceeds other Bournemouth top-flight managers.

Most recently, they threw a spanner in the title race with an impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Qualification for Europe has eluded them but even that could change this season, should Iraola get his team over the line for their first ever spot in European competition. The June 2023 appointment of Iraola, then an unknown for many, has been an outright success. The signs were all there, though, first with Spanish minnows Mirandés, who he took to a Copa del Rey semifinal for only the second time in their 92 year history while beating bigger clubs along the way.

Then at Rayo Vallecano, where he produced a brand of football well beyond one of the smallest budgets in LaLiga. They rattled the top clubs, too, as Iraola landed a Copa del Rey semifinal with another club.

Bournemouth had seen enough there to warrant bringing Iraola to the Premier League. This all came despite backlash for moving on from O'Neil. Few managerial decisions made by a Premier League club have been more justified.

One person that understood the move was Pep Guardiola.

"Andoni is an incredible, well-respected manager in Spain and did an incredible job in Rayo Vallecano.

"[Bournemouth are] playing offensive and attractive football. What I see is an alive team. It's a team with good sprit, not set back".

Antoine Semenyo was one of several players to have immense success working with Iraola Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images.

In his first season, the Cherries finished the season with a then best-ever 48 points, in 12th place. He followed it up in 2024-2025 with an ever better 56 points, finishing ninth. Even losing a raft of talent over the summer to the tune of £200 million ($271m) didn't deter any upward trajectory. The departures of Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dango Ouattara and, midway through the season, Antoine Semenyo, have all been navigated.

Of course, much of that credit goes to Bournemouth's excellent recruitment model, that has not only identified talent for Iraola but made sure any departures were offset with similar potential stars. They have all had the platform to perform thanks to Iraola's style of play, which allows individuals to excel and show their personality.

While there is structure and meticulous detail there is room for creativity and enterprise. There is also, as he put it in an interview with The Guardian in 2023, a penchant for chaos.

"I prefer too much chaos to too much organisation," he said. "I prefer to play at a high pace, even if it means a touch of hastiness, than play at a lower pace and have a bit more control."

In a game that has for many become stale and lacking entertainment value, Iraola wants to make sure his teams don't let supporters down. There is an understanding of what they want and it's why fans will want him at their club.

This summer there will be a raft of vacancies. Some we already know of, others we will soon find out about. Regardless, Iraola's name is set to be in the mix. One of those regularly discussed are Athletic Club. Iraola came through their youth ranks and spent 12 seasons there, playing in over 500 games.

A brief spell in MLS with New York City FC aside, he was a one club man. It's expected Athletic will try to lure Iraola back to the club given that Ernesto Valverde as announced his own departure. There's a vibe at Athletic that suits Iraola down to the ground; humble, hard working but with plenty of vigour.

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The Basque side have a core of young talent yet to truly reach their potential and Iraola has shown he can thrive with such a squad. If Athletic represents emotional pull, then the Premier League might represent logic. Iraola's star has ascended in England and it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays, especially given the expected changes among the traditional big six dugouts.

Many, if not all, have question marks over them and Iraola's someone that not only has Premier League experience but success too. Then there is that brand of football -- how good could that be with a better calibre of player? His style suits the modern Premier League, too; physical, quick but also technical.

Pressing and running are core parts of Iraola's style. The full-backs are expected to surge forward while maintaining defensive awareness. Central players are told to press, force turnovers high up the pitch and feed attacking wide players -- who also form a key role in closing down opponents.

It's an energy many are looking for to breathe life into their stagnating clubs, and it all begins with Iraola. The race for his signature begins now.