Mascherano quits as Inter Miami coach, 4 months after MLS title

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MIAMI -- Javier Mascherano has quit as Inter Miami CF head coach, just four months after guiding the club to its first MLS Cup title.

Miami said in a statement Tuesday that the Argentine coach had stepped down for "personal reasons."

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The club said that Guillermo Hoyos will take over as head coach of the first team for "the upcoming matches," moving over from his current role of sporting director.

"I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF," Mascherano said in a statement.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments."

Javier Mascherano took charge of Inter Miami's first two games at its new stadium. Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images

Mascherano, a former teammate of Miami star Lionel Messi with Argentina and Barcelona, spent almost a year and a half at the helm after replacing Gerardo "Tata" Martino in November 2024.

The former Argentina under-20 coach led Inter Miami to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal, the Leagues Cup final and made history when lifting MLS Cup during his first year with the club in 2025.

Miami currently sits thirds in the Eastern Conference after seven games of the 2026 season but exited the Concacaf Champions Cup to Nashville SC.

The move comes not even two weeks after Inter Miami opened its new stadium near Miami International Airport. The club has tied both of its first two matches in the new facility.

"Javier will forever be part of this Club's history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family," Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said. "Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team's historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team.

"We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future."

Hoyos now comes into the role after working as a coach and sporting director in leagues across the world including Liga MX and serving as Bolivia national team head coach. Chief soccer officer Alberto Marrero will assume Hoyos' previous responsibilities as sporting director of the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.