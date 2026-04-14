Liverpool vs. PSG: Mohamed Salah benched again in Champions League quarterfinal

Arne Slot admits Liverpool will need to be at their absolute best to turn things around vs. PSG at Anfield. (1:14)

Slot: We need an exceptional performance vs. PSG (1:14)

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Mohamed Salah has been named on the bench for Liverpool's Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old was also not included in Arne Slot's starting XI for Liverpool's 2-0 first-leg defeat last week and remained on the bench in the French capital despite the team's need for goals.

Salah -- who is set to leave the club at the end of the season -- scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since November with his strike against Fulham on Saturday.

However, the Egypt international has again been omitted from the starting lineup against Luis Enrique's side, with Alexander Isak starting alongside Hugo Ekitike up front.

Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool's starting XI for their crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg meeting with PSG at Anfield. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It will be Isak's first start for Liverpool since the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in December, with the £125 million (£169.6m) striker still working his way up to full fitness after missing 100 days with a broken leg and ankle.

Elsewhere, Florian Wirtz is set to start in midfield alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch while Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong join Ibrahima Konaté and captain Virgil van Dijk in defence.

Giorgi Mamardashvili continues to deputise in goal for the injured Alisson Becker, with teenage forward Rio Ngumoha -- who opened the scoring against Fulham -- dropping to the bench.

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