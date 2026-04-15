Neymar scores in Santos draw, clashes with fans at Vila Belmiro

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Neymar Jr. scored Santos' only goal in a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Recoleta on Tuesday in a Copa Sudamericana group stage match. Following the result, he was involved in a confrontation with a fan as the team left the field to a chorus of boos.

The Brazilian star put Santos ahead at Vila Belmiro with his first goal since returning from injury, but the Paraguayan side, competing in its first-ever international tournament, equalized to leave Santos at the bottom of Group E.

Before an interview with ESPN Brasil, Neymar responded to heckling fans by making a "shush" gesture. He later attempted to explain the team's failure to secure a victory.

"We made mistakes. We all made mistakes; it happens. I think we created plenty of chances. We played well, we certainly didn't play poorly. The fans get nervous and demand that we play harder, but our team is playing and creating opportunities. I understand the frustration, but they have to realize that football is like this, sometimes the ball just doesn't go in," Neymar said.

After finishing his sideline interviews and heading toward the tunnel, Neymar again exchanged words with the stands, specifically targeting one fan by calling him "chubby."

"You should have trained more. You're getting chubby!" he said with a laugh. Neymar initially began to walk away, but turned back to add: "You're right... are you happy now? Am I spoiled? I'm giving my absolute all out here. I'm going to give you your minute of fame."

Neymar is hoping to play in his fourth World Cup this summer, though injuries have sidelined him for the national team since October 2023. He underwent minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22 and had a follow-up procedure earlier this month to ensure he is "raring to go" for the World Cup in June.