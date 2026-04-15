Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea eye Bournemouth striker

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AFC Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi has caught the eye of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea, while Bayern Munich have been monitoring Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi has attracted attention. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

- Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all monitoring a move for Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi, reports The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old has 10 goals to his name in his first full Premier League campaign, including an important finish against Arsenal over the weekend. That strike-rate has caught the attention of plenty of top sides, who are willing to pay upwards of £60 million to sign him, while Man United are also reported to be in the race to land Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer.

- Bayern Munich have been monitoring Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey ahead of a potential move this summer, reports The Independent. Brobbey, 24, has impressed in his debut Premier League campaign, with six goals to his name so far this season. And Bayern are looking to bring in competition for striker Harry Kane in their forward ranks.

- Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton are monitoring Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, claims TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old has been a regular for the Black Cats this season, with 27 Premier League appearances so far. But while their league rivals are keen on a possible transfer, Sunderland are adamant that there will be no exit for Sadiki in the transfer window.

- Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to re-sign winger Jadon Sancho as a free agent when his contract expires at Manchester United this summer. The Mirror claims that while the forward wants to return to the Bundesliga, Dortmund have made it clear that he will have to accept a drop in wages. Sancho is keen to make a return to the club he left in 2021 for €85 million to join United, so will likely accept to get his career back on track after several disappointing loan spells.

- Gabriel Jesus will assess any potential offers to leave Arsenal in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old has changed agents and while he has a deal with the Gunners until 2027 and is focused on the rest of the season, the summer could open up opportunities to leave one year before his contract expires.

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OTHER RUMORS

- Napoli are looking at an exit for star striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer, after a falling out between player and club. (La Repubblica).

- Bayern Munich's potential move for Anthony Gordon depends on the Newcastle winger deciding on the switch, with the Bundesliga club willing to offer €60 million-€70million to sign the England international. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus are in advanced talks over a new contract for midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are not expected to trigger the €5 million clause in Niclas Fullkrug's loan deal from West Ham, but the Premier League club are looking to complete an exit for the striker this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AS Roma have opened contract talks with midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini amid interest from Premier League and other Serie A clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has agreed personal terms with Besiktas ahead of a potential move this summer. (Fanatik)

- Chelsea are looking at left wing targets to help bolster their forward ranks for the next season. (Telegraph)

- Liverpool are making progress in talks over a contract extension for Dominik Szoboszlai, with his deal expiring in 2028. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen youngster Ibrahim Maza. (Florian Plettenberg).