Jonjo Shelvey retires, becomes manager of UAE club co-owned by Jason Puncheon

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Jonjo Shelvey has swapped the pitch for the dugout. Getty

Jonjo Shelvey has retired from playing football to become the manager of Arabian Falcons FC.

Shelvey had been playing for the United Arab Emirates third-tier team this season before his change of role.

The club are co-owned by Jason Puncheon, and count Ravel Morrison among their players.

Shelvey said: "I'm excited to take on this challenge and lead the Falcons forward. We have a talented group and a clear vision to achieve promotion and build something special in Dubai. My ambition is to climb to the very top of management and this is the perfect project to prove myself and what I'm capable of."

Puncheon said: "Jonjo is the perfect fit for our project. His experience at the highest level, combined with his character and hunger, will inspire the team as we push for promotion and long-term success."