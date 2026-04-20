Wolves relegated from the Premier League as West Ham, Crystal Palace draw

Open Extended Reactions

Wolves will now return to the Championship for the first time since the 2017/18 season. Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially been relegated from the Premier League.

Their fate was confirmed with West Ham United's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday. Rob Edwards' side are on 17 points after 33 games.

Wolves started the season with Vítor Pereira in charge before the Portuguese manager was sacked in November last year and replaced by former Luton Town and Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards.

Pereira is now at Nottingham Forest who are in their own relegation battle, but recent results have seen them inch towards safety.

It has been a miserable season in the Premier League for Wolves -- who did not get their first win until January. Since then, they have won only two more games -- albeit against European spot chasing Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Their relegation ends an eight-season stay in the English top flight and means that the West Midlands club will be back in the Championship for the first time since the 2017/18 season.