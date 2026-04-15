How the first team could be relegated from the Premier League this weekend

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Wolverhampton Wanderers could become the first team to become relegated from the Premier League this weekend, if results go against them.

Should Wolves lose their game to Leeds United on Saturday April 18 and if Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton & Hove Albion on on the same day, the West Midlands club would officially be relegated as that would put Spurs on 33 points -- 16 clear of Wolves with only 15 points left to play for after this round of fixtures.

If Wolves lose and Spurs fail to win on Saturday, then Rob Edwards' side could still be relegated in matchweek 32.

Even if West Ham United take just a point from their game against Crystal Palace on Monday April 20, that would put them on 33 points and Wolves, if they lose, would be cut adrift of safety as they would remain on 17 points, 16 points away from safety, and at that point, there would not be enough points available from the final five games of the season for them to catch West Ham.

If Wolves pick up a point against Leeds and West Ham beat Crystal Palace, then Wolves would still be relegated, as that would put West Ham on 35 points while Wolves would be 17 points adrift of safety with only 15 points available from the remaining fixtures.

However, if Wolves beat Leeds on Saturday they will avoid being officially relegated this weekend. A win would take them to 20 points and even if West Ham win, Wolves would be 15 points away from safety with 15 points left to play for.

Wolves have endured a miserable season in the Premier League, having lost 21 games and sitting on just 17 points after 31 games. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Leeds defender James Justin says Monday night's first league win at Roses rivals Manchester United in 45 years "definitely sends a message" to their Premier League relegation rivals.

Leeds climbed six points clear of the bottom three and could make that nine on Saturday as Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham are all in action after Daniel Farke's side face Wolves at Elland Road.

When asked if Leeds' first-ever Premier League win at Old Trafford was their most important of the season, Justin said: "It's always an important time.

"This is the business end of the season and to come to a club like this, who are doing well in the league, and turning them over and coming away with three points, it definitely sends a message. It's a big one."

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Leeds' previous top-flight win over fierce rivals United was at Elland Road over 23 years ago, but former Leicester defender Justin insists they will not lose sight of the bigger picture with six league games remaining.

"It's a huge match for the club, but I'm kind of more level-headed," he added. "This game, albeit a massive game for the club, is not the be-all and end-all in our season.

"At the end of the season, we want to be staying up, whether we win this game or we don't win this game. That's the main goal for the club.

"But obviously it was a massive night in terms of history. It's been a while since we've beat them here, and deservedly so as well. Hopefully we can take that into the weekend and deliver again."

Information from PA was used in this report.