Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike ruptures Achilles, to miss World Cup - sources

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Hugo Ekitike picked up a bad injury in their 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. (1:26)

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Hugo Ekitike will miss the World Cup and be out for at least nine months after he ruptured his Achilles tendon against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night, a source close to the France international told ESPN.

The Liverpool forward left the pitch on a stretcher and in tears after just 22 minutes of the quarterfinal second leg at Anfield.

He heard his Achilles snap before collapsing on the floor in pain, the same source told ESPN.

Hugo Ekitike was injured for Liverpool playing against Paris Saint-Germain. Getty

For such an injury, the timescale to come back playing is between nine and 12 months.

Liverpool are yet to confirm the information but the Frenchman's injury is a massive blow for the Reds in their final push towards a top five finish in the Premier League and for France for whom Ekitike would have featured at the World Cup in the summer.

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Arne Slot said "it doesn't look good" on Tuesday night, while Ibrahima Konaté said: "I think it is bad. I don't know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers."

The club is already working on a plan for his surgery and then his rehabilitation process, the source said.

The former PSG striker arrived on Merseyside last summer and had an immediate impact with 17 goals and six assists in all competitions in his first season at the club.