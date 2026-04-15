Arne Slot expects Liverpool 'have to sell, to buy' this summer

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool coach Arne Slot insists the future "looks really good" despite acknowledging that more players will leave this summer.

The Reds will lose experienced pair Andy Robertson, 32, and Mohammed Salah, 33, at the end of the season.

Speaking after his team's elimination from the Champions League following a 4-0 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Slot told Prime Video: "Now we are losing Mo and Andy Robertson on a free transfer as we lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and this model of the club means we need to sell, usually, to buy. So it's a big challenge.

Arne Slot has warned Liverpool must sell to buy new players. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

"It was already last season. It's going to be a challenge in the summer again."

England defender Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid as a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired last summer.

The Reds strengthened their squad with the additions of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, Alexander Isak from Newcastle and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

"This club has also shown many times that this model works and we can be very successful with his model," Slot said. "

I think we have signed very good and talented players. Now let's hope they are all fit. That most of them go into their second season in the Premier League. As I've said many times, the future looks really good, especially if we can add a few good signings after the players leaving this summer."

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea eye Bournemouth striker

- VAR review: Why VAR was right to overturn Liverpool's penalty vs. PSG

- Jonjo Shelvey retires, becomes manager of UAE club co-owned by Jason Puncheon

The Reds suffered a blow on Tuesday with sources telling ESPN that summer signing Ekitike is expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines having ruptured his Achilles tendon against PSG.

The France international, who will miss the World Cup, has 11 goals and four assists in 28 league games in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

Liverpool, who have just the Premier League to focus on, are fifth in the domestic standings heading in Sunday's derby at Everton.