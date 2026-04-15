Tampines Rovers part ways with Katsuhito Kinoshi after just 12 days for fifth coach of the season

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SINGAPORE -- A tumultuous season for one of Singaporean football's most-storied clubs took another twist on Wednesday -- as it was announced that BG Tampines Rovers were parting ways with coach Katsuhito Kinoshi after the Japanese was in charge for just 12 days officially.

It was only on April 3 that Kinoshi was announced as the new coach of the five-time Singapore Premier League champions, although his arrival was expected after he had been regularly sighted at their previous matches -- and was even seen barking instructions to the bench from the stands and at training sessions.

However, in a development that is likely to raise questions as to why he was even appointed in the first place, the Stags have now confirmed that Kinoshi has stepped down "due to family reasons" after overseeing just two games -- a 3-2 loss to Albirex Niigata (S) and a 4-3 win over Geylang International.

Despite it being brief, Kinoshi's stint was not bereft of drama.

Right after his first game at the helm, Tampines supporters had cursed and hurled abuse at Kinoshi and his players.

The Straits Times had also reported that the Stags had been fined SG$2,000 after an "unauthorised individual" entered a restricted area -- the team dugout -- during their match against Tanjong Pagar United on March 16.

Curiously, Tanjong Pagar were also penalised for the same offence in that game.

The Straits Times also reported that local authorities had also taken interest in the matter, with Singapore's Ministry of Manpower investigating the case of Kinoshi "allegedly working without a valid work pass".

In response to The Straits Times' queries, an MOM spokesperson also added: "All foreigners must possess valid work passes before they can commence work in Singapore. MOM takes a serious view of illegal employment."

While announcing Kinoshi's departure, Tampines also confirmed that he will be succeeded on an interim basis by general manager and goalkeeper coach William Phang -- who will remarkably be the club's fifth coach of the campaign.

The Stags started the season under Akbar Nawas, who left after three matches and was replaced by Noh Rahman -- initially until the end of this campaign.

When Noh and Tampines mutually parted ways back in February, he was replaced by Robert Eziakor -- who was originally a figure of surprise when he fronted a post-match news conference for an ASEAN Club Championship match back in January as an assistant coach -- when his appointment had not even been announced.

The coaching turmoil that the Stags have been embroiled in this season is likely to be viewed in a dim light by their fans, especially considering they still look to be a legitimate chance to challenge for the SPL title.

With eight games left to play, one more than leaders Lion City Sailors, Tampines are eight points off the pace and are by no means out of the equation.

Their record of 11 wins, three draws and a loss from 15 games would probably ordinarily have seen them leading the way if not for the dominance of the unbeaten Sailors, who have 14 wins and two draws to their names.

Tampines also did well to reach the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Two after finishing top of a group that included South Korean powerhouses Pohang Steelers.

The Stags are next in action on Friday, where Phang's first game in charge will come against fourth-placed Balestier Khalsa.