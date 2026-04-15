Sarina Wiegman: Players have to believe for England's tactics to succeed

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England boss Sarina Wiegman believes player buy-in is crucial to any tactical planning as the Lionesses look to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

They took a huge step on Tuesday night at Wembley, where Lauren Hemp's record-breaking opener -- the quickest goal scored by a Lioness at the stadium -- was enough to deliver England a 1-0 victory over Spain, moving them three points clear of the World Cup holders in group three at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign.

Only the winners of each of the top-level groups book direct passage to next summer's tournament in Brazil, and European champions England will be eager to avoid autumn's play-offs.

"We always check with the players what we want to do," Wiegman said. "Do they believe in it? We can, as a technical staff, think of a plan, but if the players don't believe in it it's not going to work.

"Of course, over the last almost five years we have a lot of principles that come back all the time, and we just make some little tweaks going for a game and for the next opponent.

Victory over Spain at Wembley means England continue to maintain a 100% record so far in their World Cup 2027 qualifiers. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"You're not going to change that much, because you're not going to throw away everything you've done in the last couple of years, but there were some tweaks [against Spain] and we did speak with players about it again in small groups, and I think that helped."

One of the most common phrases during the Lionesses' European triumph last summer was the notion of playing like "proper England," a concept Wiegman is not ready to retire.

"I would stick with 'proper England'," the Dutch boss said, describing their approach.

"Of course, we always want to improve and adapt in all parts of the game. 'Proper England' just shows that we are there as a team and that we stick together and that we really want to put the fight in, and at the same time we want to play very good football."

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England resume their qualifying campaign on Saturday away at Iceland, where the Lionesses will also mark their 500th international match.

Wiegman hopes to have captain Leah Williamson, who has been making her way back from a hamstring issue, available for the game.