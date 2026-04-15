Marco Rose and Kieran McKenna on Bournemouth's shortlist for next manager - sources

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Marco Rose has not managed another club since leaving RB Leipzig in 2025 while McKenna is aiming to guide Ipswich Town to Premier League promotion. Stephen Pond/Getty Images and ANP via Getty Images

Bournemouth have both Marco Rose and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna on their shortlist to replace outgoing manager Andoni Iraola, sources have told ESPN.

Iraola announced on Tuesday he would leave Bournemouth at the end of the season.

His contract was to expire in June, but with six games of the campaign left, he's made the call to pursue opportunities elsewhere with him strongly linked with the soon-to-be vacant job at Athletic Club in Bilbao.

Bournemouth are still targeting European qualification, but attention is also on next season, and sources have told ESPN the club have both Rose and McKenna on their radar as potential successors to Iraola.

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Rose has been out of work since leaving RB Leipzig in March 2025 but is highly regarded with extensive European experience, having also managed RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

McKenna is contracted to Ipswich Town through to 2028 and is currently focused on securing their return to the Premier League. He led the club to promotion to the top flight in 2023-24 for the first time in 22 years, only for them to suffer relegation last season.