Two banning orders issued for tailgating law breaches at Carabao Cup final

Tailgating involves individuals gaining entry to football matches by forcing their way through stadium turnstiles by closely following legitimate ticket holders. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Two individuals have been given banning orders after breaking a new tailgating law at last month's Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

New legislation on unauthorised entry to football matches came into effect for the first time at the showpiece fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City on March 22.

A release published on behalf of Wembley Stadium confirmed Kamal McEwan had been given a three-year banning order and fined £471 for unauthorised entry, making him the first to be sanctioned under the new law.

Alex Clark, from Waltham Cross, became the second when he was also given a three-year banning order and a £1,862 fine for unauthorised entry and possession of a Class A drug.

Both rulings were confirmed at Willesden Magistrates' Court on April 10, the stadium release said. A third man is due to appear in court on May 1.

Wembley Stadium Director Mark Lynch said: "The swift arrest and convictions of these individuals at the Carabao Cup final demonstrate this new legislation is already having a real and immediate impact.

"Previously, there were no specific criminal penalties for those trying to enter the stadium without a ticket, placing significant pressure on our crowd safety teams.

"This new legislation now closes that gap and ensures offenders are dealt with appropriately.

"These cases send a clear message that any attempt to gain unauthorised access to football matches will not be tolerated and will result in firm action including large fines and lengthy Football Banning Orders."

Chief Inspector Pete Dearden, of the Metropolitan Police Service, added:

"Our officers acted quickly and decisively at the Carabao Cup final, and these convictions demonstrate that antisocial, dangerous and criminal behaviour at football matches will be met with firm enforcement action.

"We will continue to work closely with sport venues, the FA and other partners to ensure football matches remain safe environments for fans, families and staff, and to prevent the minority who seek to cause harm or disruption from doing so."