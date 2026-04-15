ISL: Rinzuala steals late draw for NorthEast as Blasters miss shot at second consecutive win

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

Apr 15: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30pm)

Apr 16: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30pm)

Apr 17: Chennaiyin FC vs SC Delhi (5pm), Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC (7:30pm)

Apr 18: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5pm), FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (7:30pm)

Apr 19: NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG (7:30pm)

Apr 20: Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi (7:30pm)

Apr 21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC (7:30pm)

Kerala Blasters 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC

[ Andy (OG) 42' - Rinzuala 87']

Kerala Blasters saw their shot at a second consecutive win go by the wayside as Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia scored late on as NorthEast United grabbed a 1-1 draw. The result means the Blasters remain second-from-bottom with five points from nine games, while NorthEast remained tenth in the table with seven points.

A relatively quiet first half saw chances at a premium for both sides, although either could have scored in the latter stages of the first half. Víctor Bertomeu looked to have run through on goal in the 36th minute, only for Andy to slide in and deny him. A few minutes later, Jithin MS sent in a teasing cross from the right wing, and Parthib Gogoi eased away from his marker and looked set to score, but was inches away from making contact with the goal at his mercy.

The Blasters opened the scoring in comical fashion in the 42nd minute, which came about from a superbly worked free-kick routine - which saw Karim Benarif set free in space down the right wing. He sent in a peach of a cross for Fallou Ndiaye to head towards goal, but Asheer Akhtar cleared brilliantly off the line with his head. Ndiaye acrobatically attempted an overhead kick from the clearance, which was blocked by Gogoi on the line, but it ricocheted back off Andy and trickled into the net. A few days after their first win of the season Ashley Westwood's side were leading 1-0 going into the break.

Both teams had one-on-one chances to score early in the second half, with Kévin Yoke running clear of the defence after a clever pass from Vibin Mohanan, but saw his effort diverted onto the post. Moments later, Jairo Samperio was put through on goal through the middle, but Arsh Shaikh charged him down before blocking his shot as the score remained 1-0 in favour of the Blasters. Substitute Francisco Feuillassier went close for the Blasters with about ten minutes to go, but the hosts were unable to make the game safe. They were made to pay three minutes from time, when Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalised for NEUFC. Arsh Shaik came out of his goal to palm the all away, but could only find Robin Yadav, whose shot with the keeper stranded cannoned back off the crossbar into Rinzuala's path and he could not miss an open goal from a few yards out - thus levellng the contest.

NorthEast turned up the pressure, but the Blasters held on for a valuable point.