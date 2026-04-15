Man City's Rayan Cherki: Football is 'like art,' it should make people forget life

Steve Nicol believes Manchester City will feel less pressure in the title race as they look to close the gap on Arsenal. (1:27)

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Rayan Cherki has said he loves learning from "unbelievable" Pep Guardiola as Manchester City's self-styled artist attempts to reach greater heights.

The 22-year-old left hometown club Lyon for the Etihad Stadium last June, signing a deal until 2030 having moved for what already looks like a bargain £30.5 million ($47.4m).

Cherki has wowed onlookers with his creativity and guile since joining in-form City, where he is loving life under one of the most successful coaches in history.

Asked what it is like working under Guardiola, the France international said: "Unbelievable. Pep is crazy. He loves football. The football is him, and he is the football.

"It's very good to work with him because all seconds, all minutes, all day we try, we try, we try, we work a lot.

"And, for me, it's better because I love when I learn all the time. That is unbelievable."

Rayan Cherki has settled in nicely to life at Man City and has 10 assists in the Premier League so far this season. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Guardiola has called Cherki a "special player" and "free soul" -- one that is playing a greater role as City look to chase down Premier League leaders Arsenal, who they host in a mouth-watering clash on April 19.

"I think a lot of things [about the Premier League], but the first thing is it's the best league in the world and I'm very proud to be here," he told club media.

"I want to play, I want to take pleasure, I want to win games, I want to score, I want to give assists for my partners."

Cherki embraces the fact his style is different to many modern-day footballers and relishes the chance to bring a smile to people's faces.

"Football for me is like art," the City star said. "It's like music, it's like drawing.

"If we don't play with pleasure, you can't play better, you can't show what you want.

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"And me, when I go on the pitch, I just want two things: the children, the dad, the mum, to forget for 90 minutes the life.

"A lot of people do not have my chance and when I go on the pitch it's to show my style and let people] say 'oh my God, I forgot my life for 90 minutes!'

"The problems disappear. 'This style is just him, just Rayan Cherki, and not everybody.'"