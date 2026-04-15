Harry Maguire out of Chelsea vs. Man United as FA charge upheld

Michael Carrick voices his opinions over Lisandro Martinez's red card, for a hair pull against Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (0:49)

Harry Maguire is set to miss Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday after his Football Association charge of improper conduct was upheld.

Maguire was suspended for the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Monday after being sent off against Bournemouth on March 20.

- VAR review: Why Man United's Martínez was always getting red card

He was subsequently charged by the FA in relation to his behaviour as he left the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

The 33-year-old admitted the charge and has been handed another one-game ban, plus a £30,000 fine.

Harry Maguire received a straight red card from referee Stuart Attwell in Man United's visit to Bournemouth. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It means United will be without both Maguire and Lisandro Martínez against Chelsea after the Argentinian defender was shown a red card against Leeds.

Martínez was dismissed for appearing to pull the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a decision that United head coach Michael Carrick branded "shocking."

Sources have told ESPN that United have appealed Martínez's suspension, although there is little optimism from within the club that it will be successful.

In the absence of Maguire and Martínez, Carrick will likely have to field a youthful defensive partnership of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven at Stamford Bridge.