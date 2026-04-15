Inter Miami's Guillermo Hoyos 'grateful' to coach Lionel Messi again

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New Inter Miami CF interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos insists he's grateful to be working alongside Lionel Messi once again, and defended his friendship with the Argentina striker, with whom he first worked at Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy more than 20 years ago.

Messi expressed his own gratitude for Hoyos' impact on his career during a news conference in 2005, detailing the relationship.

"He helped me a lot from the moment he arrived at Barcelona, he was with me at all times. He gave me advice, taught me things and did everything possible so that I could be where I am today, in the first division," Messi said in 2005.

The two will now work together again on an interim basis as Hoyos replaces Javier Mascherano as head coach.

Inter Miami officially said that Hoyos would take charge for the upcoming games, and the new coach insists he remains at the club's service.

"I am at the club's service, and that means today I'm in a different situation. A couple of days ago, I was in a different role, and I'm here for whatever the club needs. In this case, we're on the front line, as we like to say," Hoyos said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"Friendship is not negotiated. There is a friendship there, one that has spanned various years, and one that we share with many players because we have worked together in different countries.

"Yet, that friendship does not mean that we can be right on top of him, constantly hovering over him, every single day.

"I believe that everything must be respected: his privacy, and everything else. One must exercise great prudence, and, above all, proceed quietly, while striving to grow and evolve within this dynamic; for, naturally, all of this is new, and being alongside the greatest player in history is truly an extraordinary experience on the pitch. I am grateful, deeply grateful."

Mascherano made his departure official on Tuesday afternoon, confirming he would step down as manager due to "personal reasons."

A source told ESPN that he communicated the decision to Inter Miami over the weekend, following the 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls.

Guillermo Hoyos is the new head coach of Inter Miami. AP Photo/Chris Arjoon

Hoyos later revealed that a member of the front office informed him that he would be taking over the role of interim coach.

"It was communicated to me, in part, by the sporting director department, a body that also consists of various members, and one of them was the one who informed me," he said.

Inter Miami returns to action on Saturday when traveling to face the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.