Kerr nets 75th international goal as Matildas beat Kenya

Sam Kerr's 75th international goal may have been her softest as she set her Matildas on the way to a surprisingly tough, controversial 2-0 victory over Kenya in the FIFA Series final.

In front of 20,000 excited home fans in Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium, a goal in each half from skipper Kerr and midfielder Clare Wheeler proved enough for Australia to conclude their ground-breaking jaunt with the victory on Wednesday (Thursday AEST).

But Joe Montemurro's team departed, absolutely convinced that they had also been robbed of a third goal from Caitlin Foord, which was disallowed for a reason that appeared to leave everyone in the stadium, apart from the referee, quite baffled.

- 'Long overdue': FIFA writes to Albo over football home

- Three questions hanging over the Socceroos ahead of the World Cup

- Duke to retire from Socceroos after World Cup bid

Nonetheless, the Kenyan hosts showed Kerr's team, finalists in the recent Asian Cup, that the women's soccer world is on their tail as the No.128-ranked side proved a match for the Matildas - ranked 15th - in the first half, and only went in one-down at halftime because of a horrendous goalkeeping error.

If anything, Kenya had earned the best chances before calamity struck the hosts in the 25th minute when, from Jamilla Rankin's corner, Kerr was found unmarked in the box.

Sam Kerr and Kaitlyn Torpey of Australia celebrate Kerr's goal. FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Kerr, though, scuffed her shot somewhat, and could hardly believe it when keeper Lillian Awuor let the ball dribble, criminally, through her fingers. Awuor was so bereft that she ended stomping up and down in agony.

Still, Kenya responded well back and twice came close to equalising before the break, first when Shalyne Opisa's stirring run and shot brought a terrific save from Mackenzie Arnold and then when Fasila Adhiambo stormed down the right flank and fired against the post.

Kerr and Foord linked up twice for chances of an early second-half settler for the Matildas, before Foord wiggled through an obliging Kenyan defence in the 54th minute, and picked out Wheeler, whose neat footwork enabled her to jink past a couple of defenders and slot home Australia's second.

Clare Wheeler of Australia scores her team's second goal against Kenya. Hassan Omar Wamwayi - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Matildas swore they'd nabbed the third too after an hour when Amy Sayer's cross just evaded Kerr but found Foord at the far post who powered the ball in from a narrow angle.

Total confusion then reigned as the referee rushed up to chalk off the goal, seemingly believing it hadn't gone in. The Matildas and coach Joe Montemurro all protested, and goalscorer Foord ended up getting booked for her continuing arguments.

It meant the Matildas still weren't home and dried, and Winonah Heatley was forced to make a terrific intervention to rob Kenyan sub Elizabeth Mideva as she was about to shoot on goal to narrow the deficit.

It had been a landmark afternoon for Alanna Kennedy, who became the fifth Matilda to earn 150 caps and was made captain for the day. The 31-year-old joined teammate Emily van Egmond, Clare Polkinghorne, Cheryl Salisbury and Lisa De Vanna in the elite club.