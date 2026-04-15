Real Madrid fume at 'joke' Camavinga red card against Bayern

Craig Burley slams Real Madrid's postmatch criticisms of the officiating in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. (1:36)

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MUNICH, Germany -- Coach Álvaro Arbeloa said it was "obvious" that Eduardo Camavinga's red card was crucial in Real Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal elimination by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, while midfielder Jude Bellingham called the decision "a joke."

Madrid were leading 3-2 at the Allianz Arena -- with the tie level at 4-4 and heading for extra time -- when substitute Camavinga was dismissed in the 86th minute after being shown a second yellow card by referee Slavko Vinčić.

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Luis Díaz put Bayern ahead on aggregate three minutes later, and Michael Olise scored with the last kick of the game to put the home side through 6-4 on aggregate.

Arda Güler -- who had earlier scored twice -- was sent off on the final whistle for remonstrating with the officials.

"I think so, it's obvious [that the red card decided the game]," Arbeloa told Movistar. "You can't send a player off for a thing like that. I think the referee didn't even know that [Camavinga] already had a yellow card."

Bellingham said Camavinga's red card was "a joke" as he passed through the mixed zone, adding: "Two fouls [by Camavinga], two yellow cards."

Defender Antonio Rüdiger also made his feelings clear.

"It's better not to talk. ... You saw it, right?" he said.

Real Madrid players protest to referee referee Slavko Vinčić after Eduardo Camavinga was shown a red card against Bayern Munich. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Güler had put Madrid ahead on the night after just 35 seconds, and later netted a free kick, while Kylian Mbappé also scored before half time in a wild opening 45 minutes.

"It was a great performance from the players," Arbeloa said. "I'm sorry for them, for the fans here, and those watching at home. It hurts me that Real Madrid won't win the 16th [European Cup] this year. They gave their all."

In his postmatch news conference, Arbeloa faced a series of questions about his own future, with Madrid out of the Champions League and nine points behind leaders Barcelona in LaLiga.

"I'll accept the consequences of a defeat like this," Arbeloa -- who took over from Xabi Alonso in January -- said. "Since I've sat in this chair I've tried to help the club always, in any way I can.

"I haven't wanted to show my level as a coach, but rather to help the players on the pitch. We've faced a lot of teams, [Vincent] Kompany's Bayern, Pep Guardiola's [Manchester] City, [Diego] Simeone's Atlético. I don't know how much this team has of me. For sure it's much less than the examples I've given.

"I've tried to help the club, and it will be that way until the last day... I understand perfectly any decision the club might take."

Madrid next play Alavés, Real Betis and Espanyol in LaLiga before a Clásico meeting with Barcelona at Camp Nou on May 10.