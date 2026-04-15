Beckham: Inter Miami won't rush coach search after Mascherano exit

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Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham said the team will take its time in selecting a new head coach following the departure of Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano officially announced on Tuesday that he would step down as manager due to personal reasons, effective immediately. Sporting director Guillermo Hoyos will now lead the team as head coach on an interim basis.

"With Javier obviously leaving us two days ago, that's a difficult one," Beckham said on CBS Sports.

"He came off the back of last season by winning our first championship. He's an amazing person, a great coach, the players loved him, but obviously, these things happen in football clubs and we have to move on. We have to find a new coach at some point. But at the moment, we have to let things settle down. But, like I said, with owning a team, there are always challenges."

Mascherano left Inter Miami after almost a year and a half at the team, after joining in November 2024 when taking over for former manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. In his first year, Mascherano led the team to the historic 2025 MLS Cup, the Leagues Cup final and Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal.

The team currently sits in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a 3W-3D-1L record, and was eliminated by Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

A source told ESPN that Mascherano made the decision to depart the club during the weekend, following the 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls at NU Stadium on April 11.

Hoyos confirmed he will take over for as long as Inter Miami needs him.

"I am at the club's service, and that means today I'm in a different situation," Hoyos said in a mixed zone on Wednesday. " A couple of days ago, I was in a different role, and I'm here for whatever the club needs. In this case, we're on the front line, as we like to say."

Inter Miami returns to action on Saturday when traveling to face the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.