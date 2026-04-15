While other giants fire, Arteta's Arsenal continues to flicker

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LONDON -- The flame is still burning, but how brightly? Mikel Arteta claimed he wanted to see "no fear, pure fire" from Arsenal against Sporting CP on Wednesday, but in truth there were mere flickers.

A drab 0-0 draw in which they mustered one shot on target was enough to see the Gunners through to their second consecutive Champions League semifinal, a feat they achieved for first time in their history.

There have been a lot of these milestones of late, a reminder of the fine work Arteta has done in restoring Arsenal among the elite: most goals in a season, most wins in a season, most points in a calendar year.

But while these achievements are tangible measures of palpable progress, none have added up to the ultimate prize: trophies.

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And this was a performance that will not have silenced the doubts that continue to swirl around this side as they navigate the final weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

There was a scare for the hosts in each half when Geny Catamo hit the post just before half-time and substitute João Simões fired wide in the dying seconds, but in truth Sporting never really threatened to score.

Arsenal deserve credit for that, managing the game in the second half with a resilience that wasn't translated to the scoreline.

But just as in Saturday's Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth, there were signs of fatigue which Arteta did little to hide afterwards, contained within praise of his players getting the result they needed in their 54th game of the season.

"There is a reason why we are the only English team in the competition, because this league and this schedule takes the hell out of you and it's very difficult to do what we've done," said Arteta. "When I see them track back when we lose the ball, the habits that they have, it's just amazing. That's why I know what they are doing, these players."

Arteta revealed that Declan Rice had defied all expectations to play after missing training on Tuesday, exhibiting a spirit that saw him made captain following a players' vote.

"Declan yesterday, he was shattered, he had no chance to play today, he wasn't feeling good at all today, [but] he played 94 minutes at the level that he's on," said Arteta. "Piero [Hincapie] the same, every single player is putting everything through the line to contribute, to give their best, and I really value that from the team.

"They made the decision [to make Rice captain] because Declan has earned the status, the role, the way he's taken ownership in difficult moments. He's a great leader, he's a top player for us, and I love that the players take that ownership."

Arsenal eked out a 0-0 draw against Sporting on Wednesday, which was enough to carry them through to the UCL semis, but their season very much remains in the balance. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Rice ended with more touches (76), more completed passes (60) and the highest pass completion rate (96.8%) of any other Arsenal player.

There was, however, a vulnerability that the cynics may suggest will be exploited by sides with greater threat than the second-best team in Portugal.

Arsenal supporters do not need reminding their next assignment comes at Manchester City, who with a free week to prepare, will be fully primed to land the blow they need to deliver.

And there is a sense that the Champions League itself is trending in a different direction away from Arsenal's functional football; this game took place at the same time as Bayern Munich beating Real Madrid 4-3 and a day after Paris Saint-Germain completed a dynamic 4-0 aggregate win over Liverpool.

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Even Atletico Madrid, the epitome of pragmatism under Diego Simeone, played out a high-octane, risk-taking quarterfinal against Barcelona. Arsenal can of course succeed playing this way but to do so they need to be at their intense, defiant best. And, frankly, there is a sense it is a real struggle right now.

But Arteta hinted at what he believes is an overreaction to the last four results which have included a Carabao Cup Final defeat to Manchester City, an FA Cup exit at Southampton and that defeat to Bournemouth.

"I wish that we were doing the Arsenal documentary this season, and you can film the last 48 hours and know everything that has been said [about us]," he said. "But we are watching the series in July, and then we have to ask ourselves the question, we are watching the movies and say, 'OK, where does Arsenal place?'

"I think all of us will say they are in the bottom three. So what are we talking about, guys? Please, enjoy where we are as a club. If someone doesn't want to do it, so be it."

Noni Madueke was forced off with a knee problem -- potentially adding to an injury list which includes Bukayo Saka, Jurriën Timber, Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori -- while Viktor Gyökeres had the sort of anonymous evening which enhances Kai Havertz's credentials to start at City.

But Arsenal are still standing, still fighting and now nine games away from a stunning season at home and abroad.

The fire is still alive.