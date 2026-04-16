Kane hails 'special night' as Bayern finally gets past old rivals Madrid

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Bayern Munich turned the tables on old rival Real Madrid in a dramatic series between the European giants that ended with the German team prevailing.

Luis Díaz and Michael Olise scored late for the Bavarian powerhouse to beat Madrid 4-3 and advance to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

"What a special night, Harry Kane said after the game. "I mean, a crazy game, to be honest, and obviously, being a quarter-final, being a big game like it was, to have the ebbs and flows and the highs and lows throughout the first half, especially, was pretty unique."

The victory extended Bayern's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions and sealed a 6-4 aggregate triumph, a first over Madrid in a two-legged tie since 2012.

The second-leg quarterfinal game ended in acrimony with Madrid's players furious that referee Slavko Vinčić sent off substitute Eduardo Camavinga in the 86th minute with a second yellow card for an innocuous challenge on Kane.

Díaz fired inside the right post three minutes later and Olise ended the contest definitively with a spectacular strike in stoppage time to give Bayern a 6-4 win on aggregate after the Bavarian powerhouse won the first leg of their quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid last week.

Bayern will play defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

"One of the best in Europe for sure, reigning European champions for a reason," Kane said about PSG.

"We obviously had a tough game against them earlier in the Champions League stages. So, yeah, we'll expect an open game, a lot of man-for-man pressure, a lot of individual quality. Hopefully, we can come out on top."

Bayern, which smashed the Bundesliga goals record last weekend, can clinch yet another German league title on Sunday - the 13th in 14 years - if Borussia Dortmund drops points the day before.

Bayern also faces Bayer Leverkusen in the semifinals of the German Cup on April 22 as it chases a repeat of the treble it won in 2013.