Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to use Sporting win as boost for Man City showdown

ESPN FC's Kay Murray, Kasey Keller, Craig Burley & Jurgen Klinsmann look ahead to the UCL semifinal between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. (1:42)

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Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's progression to the Champions League semifinals can act as a massive boost for his side's pivotal top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Arsenal made sure of their second successive last-four spot on Europe's grandest stage for the first time in their history with a 0-0 draw against Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates, a week after Kai Havertz's stoppage-time opening leg winner in Portugal.

They will now face Atlético Madrid over two legs for a place in this season's final.

Arsenal, who lost against Bournemouth last Saturday, were not at their best -- and Sporting's Geny Catamo struck David Raya's post in the first half.

But the goalless draw will serve Arteta's side with renewed hope that they will not end the season empty handed ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal have reached a second successive Champions League semifinal for the first time in their history. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"One hundred per cent," Arteta said when asked if the result can serve as springboard for their meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

"This is a massive push to win the semifinal of the Champions League. It's extremely tough and we know what we've done. We deserve it, fully deserve it as well, and we're going to enjoy it because we deserve it.

"My message [to the players] was gratitude to them. I know the effort and the commitment that they have put in.

"There's a lot of work behind it. We've done something that has never been done in the history of our club in 140 years, so that tells you the difficulty of that, and we had to do it in a very special way, missing a lot of important players."

Arteta continued to be without Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Jurriën Timber through injury. Noni Madueke will also be a doubt for the match at City after he limped off with a knee problem in the second half.

Arsenal headed into Wednesday's fixture facing criticism for their shock 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth which followed a Carabao Cup final loss against City and a dismal FA Cup exit to Southampton.

But for the second season in a row, Arsenal are the only Premier League team left standing in the last four of the Champions League.

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"There is a reason why we are the only English team in the competition, because this league and this schedule takes the hell out of you," Arteta added.

"We are not perfect, we need to improve things, that's for sure and we recognise that. But there's value in what these players have done."

Sporting head coach Rui Borges felt his side earned enough chances to force extra time.

He said: "The word 'proud' is the right word for all the players for what they have done for these two games.

"I thought we deserved more and potentially extra-time. The character and the personality to fight one of the best teams in Europe was amazing.

"We had the best opportunities and Arsenal didn't create that much in our penalty area, here and in Lisbon."