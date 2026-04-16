Transfer rumors, news: Newcastle to bring Mourinho back to Premier League?

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Newcastle United could sack manager Eddie Howe and turn to former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, while Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham in the Premier League already. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Newcastle United's poor run of form recently has rumors surrounding the future of manager Eddie Howe, says TalkSPORT. If the club's Saudi owners decide to sack Howe, then a "big name" replacement is on the cards, with Benfica's Jose Mourinho, former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini (who is now in Qatar with Al Sadd) and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is leaving at the end of the season, are options. Meanwhile, Newcastle are set to make a €50 million move for Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande, 22, again this summer, says Football Insider.

- Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, says iNews. Senesi, 28, is set to become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer, and it is reported that a switch to Anfield is now his most likely destination as the Reds look for a future long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk. Senesi has started 31 of 32 Premier League matches for the Cherries this season, and has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona.

- Chelsea are interested in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, says The Independent. The Blues have identified the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernández, who has recently been linked with Real Madrid. The Premier League side are expected to accelerate their interest in Scott in the summer, but it is reported that they could face some competition for his signature, which would require an offer worth well over £50 million to secure.

- Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation of Feyenoord right back Givairo Read, according to Sky Sports. The Premier League club reportedly remain keen on strengthening the position in the next transfer window despite the impressive performances of Matheus Nunes, while they are expected to explore the market for further reinforcements in midfield and on their forward line. Read, 19, is also be on the radar of Bayern Munich as well as other teams in the Premier League.

- Barcelona are set to step up their pursuit of Palmeiras forward Eduardo Conceicao, per AS. The Blaugrana are reportedly closing in on a move for the 16-year-old and, despite his release clause being set at €100 million, Palmeiras would be prepared to accept an offer worth €50 million. According to The Times, Conceicao, who represents Brazil at U17 level, is also being watched by Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:36 Burley: Officials no excuse in Real Madrid's Champions League exit Craig Burley slams Real Madrid's postmatch criticisms of the officiating in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal and Chelsea are among the teams watching Como defender Jacobo Ramon, 21. (TEAMtalk)

- The Gunners will look to offload Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to land Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez. (Caught Offside)

- Barcelona are ready to begin talks as they push to sign Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni. (Sport)

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- Everton are keen on a move for Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who used to play for Brentford. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United have moved ahead of Manchester City in the race for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea and Everton are monitoring Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly. (Bild)

- Newcastle are willing to listen to offers for winger Anthony Gordon amid interest from Bayern Munich. (BBC)

- Juventus are keen on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, and Marseille midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga. (Football Insider)

- Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is on the radar of several Premier League clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Napoli, AC Milan, Internazionale, and Juventus are all tracking Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Dinamo Zagreb have decided against activating the permanent option clause to sign midfielder Ismael Bennacer from AC Milan. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale are dreaming of signing Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone as their next head coach. (Footmercato)