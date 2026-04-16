Neymar plays down talk about a move to MLS

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Neymar intends to see out his Santos contract despite transfer interest from MLS.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that FC Cincinnati were exploring options to bring the Brazilian star to the United States this summer and had even initiated contact with Neymar's representatives to gauge his interest.

Neymar, whose contract with his boyhood club Santos expires at the end of this year, addressed those reports, saying: "I honestly don't know [regarding the possibility to leave in the next transfer window].

"I have a contract with Santos until the end of the year and I intend to see it through."

Neymar has played down suggestions he could move to MLS. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

A knee injury has limited Neymar, 34, to just eight appearances in 2026. He has four goals and three assists for Santos.

Returning from injury, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward scored in his team's disappointing 1-1 home draw with Deportivo Recoleta on Tuesday.

After the match, he had a confrontation with a fan as Santos left the field to a chorus of boos.

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Neymar later wrote on Instagram: "To lose, draw or win is part of football! We are going to continue working to improve...It's the only thing we can do."