Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany makes Championship-UCL comparison after Real Madrid win

Even after one of the biggest wins of his managerial career, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany hasn't forgotten his glory days in the English Championship.
On a classic European night, late stunners from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise saw Bayern do enough to hold onto their first-leg advantage and knock out Real Madrid to book a Champions League semifinal spot, despite the Spanish side scoring three goals on the night away from home.
Another goalscorer at the Allianz, Harry Kane, labelled the win a "special night."
Before joining Bayern in 2024, Kompany spent two years at Burnley, consisting of a promotion to the Premier League followed by a poor season in the top-flight that ended with relegation back down to the Championship.
And after the win to dump out perennial-Champions League winners Madrid and set up a blockbuster semifinal date with the holders Paris Saint-Germain, Kompany compared the emotions to that of winning the east Lancashire derby in England's second-division.
When asked how the night ranks in his managerial career thus far, the former Manchester City captain responded: "I remember we beat Blackburn twice in Burnley.
"No one in this room [journalists] will want to compare it to today, but it was amazing. It was something I've experienced so much as a player and this was incredible.
- Kane hails 'special night' as Bayern finally gets past old rivals Madrid
- UCL talking points: Slot's bizarre choices, Bayern now favorites?
- After Champions League defeat, can Madrid's project be salvaged?
Reward for their huge win on Wednesday night is a clash with the holders, a game that Kane is already looking forward to.
"One of the best in Europe for sure, reigning European champions for a reason," Kane said about PSG.
"We obviously had a tough game against them earlier in the Champions League stages. So, yeah, we'll expect an open game, a lot of man-for-man pressure, a lot of individual quality. Hopefully, we can come out on top."