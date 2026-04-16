Bayern Munich's Vincent Kompany makes Championship-UCL comparison after Real Madrid win

Harry Kane speaks about Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Real Madrid and previews their Champions League semifinal vs. PSG (0:55)

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Even after one of the biggest wins of his managerial career, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany hasn't forgotten his glory days in the English Championship.

On a classic European night, late stunners from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise saw Bayern do enough to hold onto their first-leg advantage and knock out Real Madrid to book a Champions League semifinal spot, despite the Spanish side scoring three goals on the night away from home.

Another goalscorer at the Allianz, Harry Kane, labelled the win a "special night."

Before joining Bayern in 2024, Kompany spent two years at Burnley, consisting of a promotion to the Premier League followed by a poor season in the top-flight that ended with relegation back down to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany saw his side come through a back-and-forth clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday night. EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

And after the win to dump out perennial-Champions League winners Madrid and set up a blockbuster semifinal date with the holders Paris Saint-Germain, Kompany compared the emotions to that of winning the east Lancashire derby in England's second-division.

When asked how the night ranks in his managerial career thus far, the former Manchester City captain responded: "I remember we beat Blackburn twice in Burnley.

"No one in this room [journalists] will want to compare it to today, but it was amazing. It was something I've experienced so much as a player and this was incredible.

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Reward for their huge win on Wednesday night is a clash with the holders, a game that Kane is already looking forward to.

"One of the best in Europe for sure, reigning European champions for a reason," Kane said about PSG.

"We obviously had a tough game against them earlier in the Champions League stages. So, yeah, we'll expect an open game, a lot of man-for-man pressure, a lot of individual quality. Hopefully, we can come out on top."