Gary Lineker-produced podcast Daly Brightness issues apology over Lauren James thumbnail

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Daly Brightness, a podcast produced by Gary Lineker's company Goalhanger, has been forced to issue an apology regarding the use of Lauren James for an episode thumbnail.

The podcast, which was launched in April last year, is hosted by former Lionesses Millie Bright and Rachel Daly.

For their most recent episode titled 'The Nigeria Game Broke Us,' the duo were reflecting on their memorable games for England. The game in question was the round-of-16 clash against the African side in the 2023 World Cup.

James, who is also a teammate of Bright at Chelsea, was sent off in the 87th minute of that clash for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. It forced England to play extra time with a player short, but they managed to eventually win the game on penalties.

Daly Brightness drew criticism for using an image of James' stamp in the thumbnail as the red card had led to the Chelsea forward receiving a torrent of racist abuse.

Daly Brightness used a picture of this stamp by Lauren James on Michelle Alozie. Getty

"The Daly Brightness production team would like to apologise for the image used on one of today's episode thumbnails," they said in a statement on social media.

"We always aim to consider the full context of the content we share, but we missed the mark on this occasion and are sorry for the upset caused.

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"This was a production decision, and not something Millie & Rachel had any control over.

"We have removed the thumbnail from all platforms."

The thumbnail has been replaced with a picture of Bright and Daly from Euro 2022.