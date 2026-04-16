Martin Zubimendi: Real Madrid rumours have 'passed'

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Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi considers the rumours that linked him with a move to Real Madrid to be over.

Zubimendi, 27, moved to the Gunners in a £60.8 million ($82.3m) transfer from Real Sociedad in July amid interest from Madrid.

Asked about ongoing reports that Real Madrid want him, Zubimendi told Cadena Ser radio: "That has passed. I'm very focused and very happy where I am. It's not a bad thing [to be linked to Real Madrid.]"

Zubimendi played all 90 minutes in Wednesday's goalless draw with Sporting CP and was named Man of the Match as Arsenal reached the Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win."

When I decided to come here it was to live nights like this one and the ones that are to come," Zubimendi said. "There's only a few weeks left and every game is going to be do or die, so I'm preparing for the next one."

Despite a shaky spell, which has seen Mikel Arteta's men having won one, lost three and drawn one of their last five games in all competitions, Arsenal remain in contention for the Premier League and Champions League.

"The last few weeks have been strange but at the beginning of the season we would have signed to be in this position," Zubimendi said. "We still have things to improve. We need more clarity in the last third. Luckily, this team defends well and we are solid."

Martin Zubimendi is enjoying an excellent first season so far at Arsenal, with the Gunners in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal will face Atlético Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League. The Rojiblancos eliminated Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 2017.

"It's going to be very difficult," Zubimendi said. "I know them well. They are very competitive. They are going through a great spell, having a lot of confidence.

"We know them from the group stages [Arsenal won 4-0 at home] but this will be different. I'm not surprised by what they have done. It's a team that has invested a lot. They have signed very good players. They have a block of players that have been there for some time and have a very good coach."

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In the meantime, Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Arsenal are six points clear of red-hot City at the top of the standings although Pep Guardiola's side has a game in hand.

City beat Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup last month. They have won their last three games in all competitions, scoring nine goals without conceding.

"Every game is going to be a final," Zubimendi said. "It's true that they are going through a very good spell. But our team has proved that when we fall we can stand up. We have that group unity that gives us that calmness to know that we will respond."