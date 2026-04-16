Ever wanted to play golf at a football stadium? Now you can tee off at Everton's Hill Dickinson

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In July, you'll be able to tee off from one of Hill Dickinson Stadium's stands. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

If you've ever fancied playing a round of golf in a Premier League team's football stadium, you're in luck.

In July, golf and football fans alike can tee off from inside Everton's Hill Dickinson ground -- while golf's Open Championship will be taking place at Royal Birkdale, just a few miles from the stadium.

According to Everton, Upper Deck Golf -- which provides golfing experiences inside sporting stadiums -- will be taking over the stadium from July 16 until July 19. Visitors will be able to tee off from high up in the stands and will be aiming for custom greens which will be placed on the pitch below.

This will mark the first time Upper Deck Golf have hosted such an event outside of North America. Previously, Upper Deck Golf have staged events at Wrigley Field, home of the MLB team Chicago Cubs, Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees, and the Dodger Stadium in LA -- home to the LA Dodgers.

Participants in the event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium will also be able to watch live coverage of the 154th edition of The Open.

Aaron Duckmanton, Chief Revenue Officer at Everton Football Club, said: "We are delighted to be bringing Upper Deck Golf to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"It's an experience that has been delivered at some of the world's most iconic venues, and this is a great opportunity for people to see our new home from a completely different perspective.

As for the football at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton are enjoying a strong season in the league and are currently sat in eighth place -- just a point behind Chelsea and seeking a finish in one of the European qualification spots.