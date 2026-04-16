Claudio Ranieri and Gian Piero Gasperini in transfer row at Roma

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Claudio Ranieri and Gian Piero Gasperini have disagreed over Roma's transfers. Getty

ROME -- Last June, Claudio Ranieri and Gian Piero Gasperini sat smiling side by side, two of Italy's most respected coaches united in their efforts to make Roma a Serie A contender again.

Less than a year later, Ranieri and Gasperini are fighting over control of the capital club, which is in sixth place and at risk of missing the Champions League for a seventh straight year.

Ranieri stepped down as Roma coach after last season when the team missed out on qualifying for the Champions League by one point. He then became a special adviser for the team's American owners and was involved in picking Gasperini as his successor.

"We had a list of five or six coaches, three didn't come and in the end the club made the choice," Ranieri said last week. "We selected [Gasperini] because of what he did in Atalanta with his young players. He and I chose the players. ... We gave him a squad that finished within one point of the Champions League last season with plenty of young players to promote."

Gasperini, however, has expressed disappointment with some of the players that Roma signed -- with the exception of Donyell Malen, who has 10 goals in 12 Italian league matches since transferring from Aston Villa in January.

"If I am consulted again I will stay on," Ranieri said. "Otherwise I could also leave. I love Roma and I am ready to step aside as senior adviser, just as I had already done before as coach."

Asked about Ranieri's comments after a 3-0 victory over Pisa last Friday, Gasperini said the only player that he asked for and arrived during the offseason was Brazilian full back Wesley.

Asked to explain why Roma has struggled to produce goals -- something uncharacteristic for his coaching style -- Gasperini said, "I asked for help in attack ... [because] I've always pushed for improving the level in that area. Unfortunately, it didn't happen and that's why we had some issues."

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Up next for Roma is a visit by Atalanta, his former squad, on Saturday.

"I left a very strong squad and I know their worth," Gasperini said of Atalanta, which is one spot behind Roma in the standings.