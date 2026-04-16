N.J. governor: FIFA should pay extra train costs to MetLife for World Cup

The 'Futbol Americas' crew debate who will start upfront for the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:57)

Which USMNT team will start in the opening game of the World Cup? (2:57)

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday joined U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer in calling on FIFA to contribute toward World Cup transit security costs.

MetLife Stadium will host eight World Cup games, including the tournament final. The Athletic reported earlier this week that NJ Transit is considering charging $100 for train tickets to shuttle fans between New York Penn Station and the stadium. Standard fare is $12.90.

Parking will be restricted at the Meadowlands stadium complex compared to NFL games -- making public transport one of the only options to attend World Cup matches, which get underway June 11.

"We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup," Sherrill said on X. "And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion. I'm not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come.

"FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don't -- I'm not going to let New Jersey get taken for one."

Speaking on WNYC on Wednesday, Sherrill said she would approve the fare increase if FIFA doesn't step in.

"I will, if that's what it takes, because I'm not putting this on the back of New Jerseyans," she said.

On Wednesday, NJ Transit's board of directors unanimously approved a resolution to set transport prices to "cover any and all costs" to transport fans and comply with Sherrill's directive.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri on Wednesday said he supported Sherrill's plea to FIFA and confirmed that commuters would not pay extra costs, according to NJ.com.

"The governor said whatever the fare will be, it will not be cross subsidized by our regular commuters. I'd think every NJ Transit customer would stand behind that," Kolluri told NJ.com. "It will cost us $48 million. We will charge FIFA fans for those tickets, and it will not be subsidized by our commuters."

MetLife Stadium is the site for eight World Cup games including the tournament final. Al Bello/Getty Images

Schumer on Monday said FIFA should be helping pay for World Cup transit security costs.

"FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill," Schumer wrote on X. "The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up."

We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup.



And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion.



I'm not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years... pic.twitter.com/pugU8davkW — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) April 15, 2026

Earlier this month, New Jersey's host travel committee released a detailed plan for transport and parking during the matches, outlining a park-and-ride plan with specific parking lots and shuttle buses that will run to and from the stadium.

"While rideshare and limited premium parking options will be available, the FIFA World Cup at NYNJ Stadium will be a public transportation first event, largely relying on NJ Transit rail and Host Committee bus shuttles," Natalie Hamilton, a host committee spokesperson, told NJ.com.

"We are strongly encouraging all ticket holders to utilize expanded NJ Transit rail service and the Host Committee's Stadium Shuttle."

A FIFA spokesperson insisted the host city had previously agreed to provide free or at-cost transportation to fans at all matches.

"We are quite surprised by the NJ governor's approach on fan transportation," FIFA said in a statement Wednesday.

"The original FIFA World Cup 2026 host city agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 FIFA adjusted the host agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All match ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport [public or additionally planned transport] at cost to allow travel to stadiums on match days.

"Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

"The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with the related economic impact. Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to enjoy the eight matches scheduled, including the FIFA World Cup final.

"FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc, where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

During the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022, ticket holders enjoyed free transport on the city's Metro system, funded by the country's government.

UEFA bore the cost of ticket holders using German public transport in host cities on match days during Euro 2024.

Kansas City, where England's training camp will be based, will offer free bus travel for fans from the airport close to the Fan Festival in the city center, and daily, weekly and tournament passes for unlimited regional travel costing $5.25 and $50, respectively.

Ticket holders will also be able to use a Stadium Direct service, which connects four park and ride locations as well as the Fan Festival to the Arrowhead Stadium for $15 per person, the host city committee said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) said that there will be no fare increases connected to the staging of World Cup matches in Philadelphia.

The spokesperson said most if not all of the added operating costs of running the services during the World Cup would be covered by a recently awarded federal grant.

Information from Press Association and The Associated Press was used in this report.