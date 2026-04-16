Bernardo Silva confirms Man City exit at end of season

Steve Nicol believes Manchester City will feel less pressure in the title race as they look to close the gap on Arsenal. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Bernardo Silva has announced he will leave Manchester City this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder will be out of contract in June and he has chosen to move on after nine years at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva is yet to reveal his next step and has been linked with a return to boyhood club Benfica, as well as moves to Spain, Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer.

The 31-year-old announced his departure from City in an Instagram post on Thursday.

He wrote: "Cityzens, when I arrived nine years ago, I was following a dream of a little boy, wanting to succeed in life, wanting to achieve great things.

"This city and this club gave me much more than that, much more than I ever hoped for. What we won and achieved together is a legacy that will forever be cherished in my heart.

Bernardo Silva has won 19 major trophies at Man City and in March captained the club to Carabao Cup glory. acques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"In a few months it's time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family.

"To the fans, your unconditional support throughout the years is something that I will never forget. I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life.

"To the club, Pep, the staff and all my teammates these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for letting me be a part of this journey for so long.

"Let's enjoy together these last weeks and fight for what this season still brings us."