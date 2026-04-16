Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike: Achilles injury is 'hard, maybe unfair'

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Hugo Ekitike will miss the rest of the season and the World Cup. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hugo Ekitike says the "strength and love" of Liverpool fans will inspire him to recover from his "unfair" season-ending Achilles injury.

Ekitike faces a long spell on the sidelines and will miss this summer's World Cup with France after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

Posting a picture of himself sitting in a chair on the Anfield pitch, Ekitike told Liverpool supporters on X: "It's hard, maybe even unfair.

"But I'm grateful this is happening to me here, among you. I'm not alone.

"Your strength and your love will be my driving force. See you again soon, Anfield."

Liverpool had earlier confirmed the severity of Ekitike's injury after France boss Didier Deschamps revealed on Wednesday that the 23-year-old striker would miss the World Cup.

A club statement said: "Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury.

"The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris St Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf.

"Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon.

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"Ekitike will therefore be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club season and unable to participate at this summer's World Cup with France.

"Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC."

Ekitike, a £69 million ($93m) summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, was carried from the field on a stretcher, 31 minutes into Tuesday's game.

He has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.